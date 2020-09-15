Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, will speak at Vermont’s COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday.

The office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that Fauci will provide a brief perspective of the ongoing response to COVID-19 before taking questions. He will leave the video conference, which starts at 11 a.m., at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday's update comes after Scott indicated that he may ease some restrictions on the hard-hit hospitality industry this week if the number of cases continues to remain low at Vermont colleges, universities, and schools.

"But again, it all is reliant on the data and the science, making sure that it’s safe to do so," he said.

Hotels and other lodging businesses are now limited to no more than 50% of capacity and restaurants, arts venues other entertainment establishments are limited to 50% capacity for a maximum of 75 customers inside and 150 outside.

State officials have said that lodging and food and service industries are down about 90% from previous years.

"We'll be taking a look this week and if everything continues to improve, those are the areas that we'd be looking at," Scott said Friday.

