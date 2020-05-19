Vermont

Vermont Gym Sued by State Reopens as Outdoor Fitness Facility

Club Fitness of Vermont was sued by the attorney general for staying open in violation of state rules

The owner of a Vermont fitness center who was ordered by a judge to close says he's moved the equipment outside into the parking lot and reopened as an outdoor facility.

The Vermont attorney general on Friday had sued Club Fitness of Vermont and owner Sean Manovill for staying open in violation of state rules and a judge hours later granted a temporary order barring it from operating.

Manovill said he closed after getting the order on Saturday and says the police accusations are false.

On Tuesday, he says he reopened as an outdoor fitness center.

