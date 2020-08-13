coronavirus outbreak

Vermont Health Department Says Winooski COVID Outbreak Over

The outbreak is considered over because 28 days have passed since any new infections connected to it have been reported, according to the Vermont health commissioner

NECN

The Vermont Health Department says an outbreak of COVID-19 that began in the city of Winooski is over.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Wednesday the outbreak is considered over because 28 days have passed since any new infections connected to it have been reported.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Now keep in mind this isn’t really a celebration," Levine said during an online briefing with local officials. "The pandemic is far from over."

The outbreak was first identified in June, primarily in the immigrant community in the densely packed city of Winooski.

The outbreak included 117 infections, 77 in Winooski, 22 in Burlington and 18 in other towns in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. Two people were hospitalized, but there were no deaths.

More on the Coronavirus in Vermont

coronavirus Aug 11

Vermont Unveils Guidelines for Schools, Sports this Fall

coronavirus Aug 7

Vermont to Allow School Sports to Resume this Fall

Statistics showed that 65% of the cases were among adults and 35% of children. The health department says 60% of the people who tested positive didn’t report symptoms.

To help confront the outbreak, between June 8 and the end of July, the Vermont Health Department conducted about 10,000 tests at pop-up sites in Burlington and Winooski.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus outbreakVermontWinooski
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us