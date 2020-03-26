Vermont students won't be returning to school buildings, already closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, for the rest of the school year, Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday.

He ordered schools to extend dismissals from April 6, the extent of his initial order, to the end of the 2019-20 school year. Education will continue via remote learning, with school districts required to come up with a plan for it by April 13.

“The education of our students and the bonding and learning experiences they have at schools are tremendously important, so I fully appreciate the impact and difficulty of this decision,” Scott said in a statement. “I also recognize it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year. But I’m encouraged by the creativity I’ve seen from administrators, educators and parents already, which is why I know, together, they can rise to the occasion.”

Vermont health officials say the number of known COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 22.

When Scott announced the initial, three closure earlier this month, he acknowledged that a longer closure might be required.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire this week extended their school closures into early May.