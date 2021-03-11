Vermonters 16 to 64 With Conditions Can Now Seek COVID Shot

Vermonters with pre-existing health conditions can now make appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state opened up appointments on Thursday morning, four days earlier than expected. That's because fewer people in the 55-64 age group signed up than expected.
People who are now eligible for the vaccine include those who are suffering from cancer; certain lung diseases; heart, chronic kidney, and sickle cell diseases; diabetes; severe obesity; Down Syndrome and other disabilities; and women who are pregnant. A full list can be found on the website of the Vermont Health Department.
People do not need a doctor’s note or proof of a health condition to sign up. You will be asked for information about a health care provider, but people who do not have a health care provider will still be able to sign up.