Middlebury College will move classes online due to growing concerns about novel coronavirus.
The announcement came Tuesday, in a news release on the school's website.
Spring break will begin a week early, on Friday. That two-week break will be used to prepare for remote classes, once they resume March 30, according to the release.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Full coverage of COVID-19
The Vermont liberal arts college has no known cases, thought the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Bennington County over the weekend.
A person who was recently diagnosed had visited the campus for a sporting event, according to the release, thought the state's department of health confirmed that the person was not a risk to the community at the time of his or her visit.