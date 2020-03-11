coronavirus in new england

Vermont’s Middlebury College Moves Classes Online

The move comes amid concerns about novel coronavirus

By Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Middlebury College will move classes online due to growing concerns about novel coronavirus.

The announcement came Tuesday, in a news release on the school's website.

Spring break will begin a week early, on Friday. That two-week break will be used to prepare for remote classes, once they resume March 30, according to the release.

Coronavirus Outbreak

Full coverage of COVID-19

coronavirus in new england 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Concerns Shut Down Hopkinton, Wayland Schools Wednesday

coronavirus concerns 24 hours ago

19 Coronavirus Cases in Boston, Mayor Says to ‘Prepare for the Inevitable’

The Vermont liberal arts college has no known cases, thought the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Bennington County over the weekend.

A person who was recently diagnosed had visited the campus for a sporting event, according to the release, thought the state's department of health confirmed that the person was not a risk to the community at the time of his or her visit.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new england
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us