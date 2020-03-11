Middlebury College will move classes online due to growing concerns about novel coronavirus.

The announcement came Tuesday, in a news release on the school's website.

Spring break will begin a week early, on Friday. That two-week break will be used to prepare for remote classes, once they resume March 30, according to the release.

The Vermont liberal arts college has no known cases, thought the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Bennington County over the weekend.

A person who was recently diagnosed had visited the campus for a sporting event, according to the release, thought the state's department of health confirmed that the person was not a risk to the community at the time of his or her visit.