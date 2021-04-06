Vt. Gov. Scott Outlines Plan to Completely Reopen State by July 4

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday laid out a plan to completely reopen the state's economy and normalize life for residents by July 4 if residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a press conference, Scott outlined his "Vermont Forward" plan, which will see the complete reopening of businesses, events and gatherings over the course of three months.

"We're in the last laps of this very long and difficult race. This plan shows how we'll finish strong," Scott said. "The key to getting there are vaccinations, which is why we're laser-focused on making sure as many Vermonters as possible get them. And it's why, when you're eligible, you need to sign up."

Under the plan, various sectors of business and life will transition from sector-specific guidelines to universal guidance. By July 4, Scott said the guidance will become "recommendations, not requirements."

The universal guidance will ask people in various sectors to stay home when sick, wear masks, maintain six feet of social distance, practice hygiene and to follow travel restrictions.

Under Step 1 of the plan, business with little contact will transition to universal guidance on April 9; most other businesses will do so on May 1.

On April 9, travel requirements will be loosened. Vermonters who travel out of state and are not vaccinated will be required to receive a COVID test within three days of returning. Quarantining will not be required.

Visitors from out of state who are not vaccinated will be asked to provide a negative test taken within three days of arrival.

Under Step 2, all sectors will transition to universal guidance, except the education and health care sectors. Gathering restrictions will also be loosened.

If enough people are vaccinated, all travel restrictions will be dropped in June.

By July 4, all COVID-19 related requirements will become recommendations, not requirement.

Officials warned, however, that residents should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and hygiene measures as people continue to get vaccinated.

The state granted preferential vaccine access April 1 to the BIPOC community and anyone living in their households. The Republican Scott called their disparity in vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic whites "unacceptable.''

Vermonters of other races aged 40 and over became eligible Monday, with those 30 and over scheduled for eligibility April 12 and all others 16 and up eligible April 19. Next week, the age will drop to those 30 and over.

On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

The presence of the virus in Vermont has been increasing in recent weeks.

Officials say the state is in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible to help stop the spread of the virus. On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott got a COVID-19 shot.