coronavirus

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott in Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont and other state officials are in quarantine after a contractor tested positive for coronavirus

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is in quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The governor's office said Tuesday that a contractor involved in Scott's coronavirus briefings on Friday and earlier Tuesday had tested positive.

Scott, Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and other administration officials are quarantining and will be tested, officials said.

Politics

Brayden Harrington 39 mins ago

NH Teen Whom Biden Befriended as Fellow Stutterer Has Book Deal

Field of Flags 1 hour ago

Mass. Native Behind US Capitol's ‘Field of Flags'

"State contact tracers have begun their investigation and will provide guidance to all those who are identified as close contacts," Scott's office said in a statement. "Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been in close proximity (generally 6-feet or less) of the positive case for 15 minutes or more." 

Scott will work remotely during his quarantine, with leadership of the state's pandemic response among his duties.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19VermontPhil Scott
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us