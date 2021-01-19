Vt. Gov. Phil Scott in Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is in quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The governor's office said Tuesday that a contractor involved in Scott's coronavirus briefings on Friday and earlier Tuesday had tested positive.

Scott, Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and other administration officials are quarantining and will be tested, officials said.

"State contact tracers have begun their investigation and will provide guidance to all those who are identified as close contacts," Scott's office said in a statement. "Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been in close proximity (generally 6-feet or less) of the positive case for 15 minutes or more."

Scott will work remotely during his quarantine, with leadership of the state's pandemic response among his duties.