Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is expected to announce a "major economic package" to stimulate the state economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday.

Scott was expected to unveil the package at a press conference at 11 a.m.

The governor said earlier this week the measures would "provide relief, hope and initiatives to get us moving towards recovery" and address the pandemic's impact on the tourism industry.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 944 cases of COVID-19, including 54 fatalities.

The expected announcement comes as a new round of businesses prepare to reopen in Vermont starting Memorial Day weekend. Vermont inns, hotels, short-term rentals, campgrounds and marinas can start hosting overnight reservations again as of Friday, May 22 with restrictions, Scott said Friday.

The next phase in Scott's reopening plan came after an extension of the state of emergency declaration until June 15.

Non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen Monday in Vermont with limitations.

On Monday, Scott announced his plan for campgrounds this year, saying camping -- a popular summer activity -- would look different this year.

Both residents and non-residents alike will need to quarantine in Vermont for 14 days prior to visiting a state park. Out-of-state visitors are still being asked not to come to Vermont for recreational activities, or if they do, to self-quarantine for at least two weeks before engaging in any activities.

Camping will not be offered at least through June 25. All reservations prior to that date will be canceled and refunds will be issued automatically in the form of gift certificates.

Measures will be taken to reduce common touch-points on campgrounds, including the removal of park benches, tables and chairs as well as the disconnection of water fountains. Spigots will still be available for use.

Campers will be asked to maintain physical distance, wear masks, bring sanitizing products and cancel trips if they feel sick. More information on the state parks can be found on the state's website.

Scott on Monday also doubled down on his indication that he’ll soon be allowing outdoor dining and certain services like hair salons to reopen by June 1, if all the health department numbers continue looking good. He said he will have more clarity on that step Wednesday.