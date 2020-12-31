Vt. Gov. Scott to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was set to update the public on his administration's response to the coronavirus, Thursday.

Scott was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Officials say the number of new cases of people infected with the coronavirus in the state continues to drop. But they are waiting to see if holiday gatherings and travel will drive a surge in cases in the new year.

The relatively good news about the virus comes as Vermont health officials are continuing to vaccinate health care workers and those considered at the highest risk of death from COVID-19. Those are usually frail people and those living in long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, just under 10,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Of the approximately 9,8000 Vermonters who had been vaccinated so far, 8,000 are in health care, 900 are EMS workers and another 900 are in long-term care. In all, Vermont has allocated nearly 32,000 doses of the vaccine, of which 24.2% has been shipped to hospitals and the remainder allocated to the federal pharmacy program.

Still, Scott is urging people to "pay attention," and, "use common sense." Everyone should continue to avoid unnecessary gatherings or traveling out of state, Scott said, wear a mask and keeping your distance from others.

The state's vaccination plan is being implemented in phases, with high-risk healthcare workers and long term-care facility residents as the top priority.

Vermont is preparing to begin its mass vaccination program, which will involve 12 locations where Vermonters will be able go to be vaccinated, including primary care providers, pharmacies and Health Department district office sites.

The sites will be capable of handling 300 people each twice a week or 7,200 vaccinations a week, according to Smith. Vaccines will be prioritized and given based on age," because the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to COVID-19," Smith said.

Meanwhile, more stringent holiday gathering restrictions remain in place in Vermont through the New Year. The new rules, announced Tuesday, allow households to choose one other "trusted" household to gather with from through Jan. 2, 2021.

Gathering with more than one household, even if it's on different days, is not permitted. If the one other household is from out-of-state, everyone from both households must quarantine for seven days and get a test or quarantine for 14 days.

Vermont officials encouraged residents not to call looking for a vaccine, as those in line will be contacted. The state has also launched an online dashboard to provide ongoing updates and information about vaccine distribution.