WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott is slated to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

The scheduled remarks come after Scott last week announced the state will begin Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan later this month, making shots available to the general public according to their age group.

In a press conference on Friday, Scott said Phase 2 would begin on January 25 and proceed in "age bands." In the first band, residents 75 years and older will be eligible for vaccine shots. That band will be followed by those 65 year and older.

Officials say older residents and those with preexisting conditions are being prioritized in order to bring down the death toll and ease the burden on hospitals.

"This approach is all about vaccinating those most likely to die from COVID, so we can protect them as early as possible," Scott said.

The second phase will come after nursing homes, long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers were prioritized in Phase 1.

Scott said that due to limited supply of the vaccines, each age band in Phase 2 could take several weeks to complete. The first age band is expected to last six weeks, officials said.

"We know many are anxiously waiting for their vaccines, and rightfully so, and we want to get every dose out just as quickly as we possibly can," Scott said. "But with so few doses available, we need everyone to be patient."

Scott warned however, the timeline is subject to change based on the availability of vaccines.

In the third band of Phase 2, vaccinations will be made available to Vermonters aged 18 to 65 with medical conditions putting them at risk of serious COVID-related illness. Such residents include those with cancer, kidney disease, emphysema, some heart conditions, weakened immune system, severe obesity, pregnancy, type 2 diabetes, and Down's Syndrome.

Those wishing to make a vaccination appointment will be able to do so by phone or online. Registration will begin on Jan. 25, and information about registration will be made available later, officials said.

Those who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be able to make an appointment for a second shot at the time of their first shot.

Emergency Medical Services workers will administer vaccine shots at home to those who are unable to travel to a vaccination site, officials said.