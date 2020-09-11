Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was set to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus Friday.

Scott was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

As of Thursday, the state had reported 1,661 cases of COVID-19, including 58 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come after students returned to school this week amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Vermont now has 24 child care hub programs that will serve about 73 different site locations for children during remote learning days at their schools.

He said during this first week of school, active hubs had the capacity for 6,450 slots and, as of Monday, 3,484 of those slots were filled.

He said Tuesday that applications were in process for 14 potential additional hubs. The state is seeking other sites in locations where it's been been unsuccessful in finding them, in Randolph, Manchester and surrounding towns, Grand Isle County and in towns around St. Albans, including Swanton. Smith says ultimately the state will have 9,000 childcare slots.

State officials are designing a data reporting tool to notify the public about COVID-19 cases in schools.

"We are seeking to design an approach that strikes a balance between student and staff privacy with the needs of parents and a larger community to understand the public health trends," Agency Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.

Currently, officials are planning to report the total positive number of cases in a school, combining the number of student and staff cases. This means the state would not report student cases separately from staff cases, and would not report student cases by grade level or class.

Due to an enhanced privacy concern for small schools in Vermont, the state is planning to withhold data on schools that have a combined student staff population have fewer than 25 people, which represents about 15 schools in the state.

The state is also collecting data on school reopening plans and how they change over time in order to monitor progress on learning opportunities. Officials revealed a demo of an interactive map displaying the data last week, which will officially launch in late September.