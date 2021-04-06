Vt. Gov. Scott to Provide COVID Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is set to update the public on his administration's response to COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday.

Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Scott on Monday condemned the "racist response'' to his administration's decision to make Black, indigenous, and people of color of any age eligible for a coronavirus vaccine before residents of other races.

The state granted preferential vaccine access April 1 to the BIPOC community and anyone living in their households. The Republican Scott called their disparity in vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic whites "unacceptable.''

Vermonters of other races aged 40 and over became eligible Monday, with those 30 and over scheduled for eligibility April 12 and all others 16 and up eligible April 19. Next week, the age will drop to those 30 and over.

On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

The presence of the virus in Vermont has been increasing in recent weeks.

Officials say the state is in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible to help stop the spread of the virus. On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott got a COVID-19 shot.