Gov. Phil Scott will give an update Friday at 11 a.m. before his new mask mandate takes effect Saturday.

Scott made the decision to require face coverings in Vermont last week, beginning Aug. 1, in public spaces — both indoors and outdoors — where physical distancing is not possible. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of two. Masks will not be required, however, when individuals are eating, drinking or doing strenuous activity.

The governor has said that although Vermont's positivity rate is frequently the lowest in the country, modeling shows that the spread may be heading back to the Northeast.

Friday's briefing follows Scott's announcement for a Sept. 8 start date in schools across Vermont during a Tuesday press conference. Scott signed the executive order Wednesday to give districts additional time to prepare to reopen this fall with coronavirus safety protocols in place.

"Schools should take this time to make sure they, and their hybrid & online solutions, are effective, so we can deliver for our children," he said.

Districts in the state are working on plans to reopen under three possible models: full remote learning, full in-class learning and a hybrid of the two.

Scott said Tuesday that given Vermont's low number of cases compared to many states, the emphasis was on "opening for in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible, especially for younger students and those with special needs."

However, he said there was no "one-size-fits-all" plan for schools across the state, giving districts the flexibility to choose which model worked best for them. Additionally, he said if cases rise, the state could change its guidance.

Health officials on Thursday reported one new case of coronavirus, bringing its total number of cases to 1,407 and the state's first fatality in more than a month, bringing the death toll to 57.

The state is ready for schools to resume in-person classes when the academic year begins, according to state officials.

Health commissioner Mark Levine said it was the "right time" to allow for in-school learning in a "measured and safe way" based on the low number of coronavirus in the state.

Levine said the assessment was made taking into account the importance of school on children's development and the state's ability to show flexibility in response to the virus.