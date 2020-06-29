WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give a coronavirus update Monday as the state prepares to expand its trusted travel map before the holiday weekend.

Scott is slated to give a briefing at 11 a.m.

During a Friday press conference, Scott said he would allow more communities from out of state to visit Vermont without a quarantine requirement starting Wednesday, July 1.

Counties in other states must meet a threshold of less than 400 active cases per million and be within driving distance of Vermont in order to qualify, including some in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Washington D.C.

"I want to be clear, this does not open up travel for the whole state. It’s a county by county threshold," Gov. Phil Scott said Friday. "It doesn’t mean they can fly or take a bus here without quarantine. It's only if they drive here."

Currently, approximately 19 million people can travel to Vermont free of quarantine requirements currently. The regional population is about 85 million, according to state officials.

The move is part of an effort from Scott to stimulate Vermont's hospitality industry. State data shows approximately 10,000 hospitality workers are out of the job, representing about a quarter of those covered by unemployment insurance.

"This isn’t just about businesses and tax revenue they generate. It's about employee livelihood," Scott said. "This is an important step to take as our own data shows our low community spread and, most importantly, very few and often zero hospitalizations and deaths."

A new roadside attraction in Vermont's rural Rutland County is getting drivers to slow down and smile.

Scott also gave a brief update Friday about new guidance for playgrounds, which covers many of the same key practices officials are asking of every day residents. Guidance includes staying six feet apart, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask.

“I want to remind everyone how important it is to continue to follow our health guidance,” Scott said. “We all have a role to play. The more closely we follow the health guidance and the more self-responsibility we take, the better we can control the spread and the more we will be able to restart the economy and social interactions that are critical to our way of life.”

On Sunday, Vermont reported two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 1,202. The death toll remains at 56.