Vt. Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will give a coronanvirus update Friday at 11 a.m. as residents begin holding small gatherings and golf courses reopen.

As of Wednesday, Vermonters started hanging out in groups of 10 people or less, per Scott's order. The move follows state modeling that shows the worst of Vermont’s COVID-19 medical impacts appear to have passed.

However, Scott has asked Vermonters to stick with close friends only, to keep their physical distance—preferably by having their visits outdoors—and for vulnerable people to continue to self-isolate.

“I want you to enjoy your friends and family and enjoy Vermont, but it’s important to do it safely,” Scott said earlier this week. "We need Vermonters to use common sense during these visits."

Businesses centered around low-contact sports, such as golf courses, skate parks and tennis courts began reopening Thursday.

The moves are part of the state's gradual reopening from strict social distancing measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott said Vermont has successfully flattened the curve but will continue to practice social distancing. There have been 916 cases of coronavirus and 53 deaths as of Thursday. Of the total cases, 718 people have recovered, the Vermont Department of Public Health reported.

Scott encouraged households to connect with other households that have been practicing social distancing if they are going to have gatherings.

The governor discouraged people over the age of 65 or those with medical conditions from attending gatherings.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said that with the new guidelines on gatherings comes more opportunities for contact. Earlier this week, Levine encouraged Vermonters to keep track of the people they are in contact with in case they become ill and to stay away from crowded spaces.

Scott's announcement does not allow campgrounds, marinas, or beaches to reopen just yet. Spectator sports and large organized games are not allowed, either.

The governor reminded out-of-staters they could be turned away from golf courses and would have to quarantine for two weeks if they were to come here.

"My message is to stay home," Scott said to out-of-staters—especially those in coronavirus hotspots like Boston or New York City. "Hopefully, we'll get to a point in the not-too-distant future where we're actually encouraging people to once again enjoy our beautiful state, but not today."

Scott also urged Vermonters to be hyper-vigilant about hand washing and staying home if they're not feeling well.

He has said that the state-of-emergency order, which expires on May 15, will likely be extended.