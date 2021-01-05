Vt. Governor to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Tuesday morning.

Scott's address comes after officials have expressed concern over an unexpected reduction in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses being delivered to the state by the federal government.

As of last week, more than 10,000 people have gotten the coronavirus vaccine in Vermont to date, officials said.

Gov. Phil Scott previously urged people to "pay attention," and, "use common sense." Everyone should continue to avoid unnecessary gatherings or traveling out of state, Scott said, wear a mask and keeping your distance from others.

The state's vaccination plan is being implemented in phases, with high-risk healthcare workers and long term-care facility residents as the top priority.

The state's vaccine implementation advisory group met last week to prepare its recommendations for the next phase.

Meanwhile the Vermont town of Stamford voted to overturn in its community Gov. Phil Scott's emergency orders issued to protect the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The select board of the town of about 800 people along the Massachusetts border voted 3-2 last Tuesday to "terminate'' the governor's restrictions.

Select Board member Daniel Potvin says the restrictions remain in place while what he expects will be a legal battle plays out.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Phillips said in a letter to the town that state law does not give the town authority to terminate the state of emergency.