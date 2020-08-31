coronavirus

Vt. Officials Confirm COVID-19 Outbreak After Party in Killington

Vermont health officials have identified 14 coronavirus cases following a private party at Summit Lodge in Killington

Close up of microbiologist hand with surgical gloves holding a blood test tube for coronavirus. Test tubes with blood sample for covid-19 virus, biohazard transportation bag
Getty Images

The Vermont Department of Health said Monday officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with people who attended a private party in Killington on Aug. 19.

So far, officials have identified 14 cases among people who attended the event at the Summit Lodge and their close contacts.

The state says Summit Lodge followed state protocols and guidance and has been a cooperative partner.

Contact tracing teams are working to reach more than 40 people who attended the party. People who attended the party who have not been in touch with the Health Department are asked to call.

People who attended the party should take steps to limit exposure to others because it is possible to spread the virus without developing symptoms.

A pop-up testing clinic is scheduled for Wednesday in Rutland.

"We appreciate the cooperation of everyone who has responded to our contact tracing team," Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement. "I particularly thank the management of the Summit Lodge — for their adherence to the state's guidelines for protecting their guests and employees, and for their assistance and support of our efforts to contain and minimize this outbreak."

