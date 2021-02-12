Vermont

Vt. School, Youth Recreational Sports Games Resume, Without Spectators

The competitions were allowed to resume on Friday but spectators are not allowed.

IMG_12692

Vermont school and recreational youth sports teams may start playing games again. 

The competitions were allowed to resume on Friday but spectators are not allowed. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The sports include basketball, hockey, volleyball, indoor soccer and football and broom ball. Officials say indoor teams that involve close proximity or moderate contact will be restricted to two games per seven days and a minimum of three days between competitions.

Players, staffers, referees and officials must wear masks.

More coronavirus news

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Schools Report 674 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Harvard Study on Testing Before Flights

This article tagged under:

VermontCORONACOVID-19 restrictions
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us