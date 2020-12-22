WATCH LIVE: Vermont Congressman, Gov. Give Update on Federal Relief Package, Pandemic

Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Congressman Peter Welch will talk about a federal relief package and Vermont's response to the coronavirus crisis at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Welch voted alongside other members of Congress to pass a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and people and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“This compromise is not the perfect bill, but it’s critical and long overdue," Welch said. "I supported this relief bill because it will provide a lifeline to individuals, families, and small businesses who have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic going into a brutal winter."

Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year. The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

“Though this bill does not go nearly far enough, the relief is immediate and necessary," Welch said, pointing to provisions including a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

"Vermonters need significantly more aid to get through this pandemic, while we wait for vaccines to be widely available," Welch said. "I will continue to fight for more resources for Vermont in the new Congress to help us get back on our feet and build back better.”

After months of gridlock in Washington, a much-needed relief package headed in the right direction. Here’s what a second round of stimulus checks would look like for millions of Americans, and is it enough? We’re breaking down what’s included in the deal, and how soon relief could come.

Meanwhile, all of Vermont's hospitals have now received their allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first week and have been busy vaccinating their higher-risk healthcare staff. Pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and HealthDirect/Kinney Drugs are scheduled to begin clinics at long-term care facilities this week.

Although the vaccine's arrival is encouraging, health officials urged residents to stay focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially with the upcoming holidays.

"Vaccines will help us beat the virus and begin our return to normal and while it's a huge milestone, we need to remember just because a vaccine exists, doesn't mean we can let our guard down," Scott said during a Friday press conference. "It will still be several more months before the vaccines starts to lower the infection rate of the virus."

State officials are waiting on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), before finalizing the next priority group to get vaccinated. The ACIP was scheduled to meet over the weekend.

Health Commissioner Dr. Levine said Friday that the next priority group will "almost certainly," involve some combination of people over 65 and people with chronic or immune compromising conditions.

“We need to be patient as we wait to make sure those at highest risk are protected right now,” Levine said. “While we won’t get to watch all the vaccinations that continue over the coming months like we saw the very first one, we can keep this in mind: every time a Vermonter gets vaccinated, all of us benefit.”

For those who do gather or travel for the holidays, Levine implored people on Friday to plan ahead. Get tested right after a gathering and again seven days later, as well as to quarantine for 14 days or seven days with a negative test result. Gatherings should be kept as small as possible and people should wear masks, keep a six-foot distance and go outside, he said.

“The guidance that is currently in place still calls for us to avoid social gatherings, and the CDC has also said: the safest way to celebrate is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” Levine said. “The fact is, we need to acknowledge that some people will choose these higher risk activities, but if we can encourage them to take these steps, we can still help protect our communities from further spread."