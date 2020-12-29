WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is slated to give a coronavirus update at 11 a.m. Tuesday as more stringent holiday gathering restrictions remain in place in Vermont through the New Year.

The new gathering rules, announced Tuesday, allow households to choose one other "trusted" household to gather with from through Jan. 2, 2021. Gathering with more than one household, even if it's on different days, is not permitted. If the one other household is from out-of-state, everyone from both households must quarantine for seven days and get a test or quarantine for 14 days.

“While we’re providing a narrow path to very small holiday gatherings, we’d rather you not do it at all,” Scott said. “But we’ve improved our numbers in Vermont, all other prevention measures will remain in place, and we understand that mental health has to be considered alongside physical health.”

Scott also announced Tuesday that youth sports can start again with no-contact practices and Vermonters may resume outdoor activities with those outside their household, as long as physical distancing, masking and other precautions are observed.

School-based and youth recreational programs were allowed to begin practices with individual skills, strength and conditioning on Dec. 16. No contact between athletes is permitted and masks are required. Adult recreational sports and spectators at sporting events remain suspended.

Vermont reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The death toll has reached 129. Eighteen people remain hospitalized and five are in intensive care units.

More than 6,382 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Thursday, representing about 30% of the more than 21,000 doses currently allocated, Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine said. This mark is significantly higher than the national average, which stands closer to 10%.

About 11,400 doses of Moderna's vaccine were expected to arrive in the state, meaning there should be roughly 34,000 doses in Vermont around the New Year, according to Levine.

Vermont officials encouraged residents not to call looking for a vaccine, as those in line will be contacted. The state has also launched an online dashboard to provide ongoing updates and information about vaccine distribution.

Levine said in the near future the vaccine is expected to be provided through doctor's offices, pharmacies and a point of distribution (POD) system. An expanded site for mass vaccinations, similar to current models for testing, is also being discussed, he said.