Where Each New England State Ranks in COVID Vaccine Distribution Right Now

While vaccine distribution is in full swing nationwide, some states are outperforming others when it comes to doses distributed and administered.

A few New England states are near the top of one or both of those lists, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker, last updated Monday evening. But some show disparities, where the administration of vaccine doses lags the pace of the doses being delivered.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker details new vaccine sites in the state and releases new timeline for when residents can receive it.

Despite receiving the 12th most vaccine doses per capita (adjusted for population size), Massachusetts is sitting at 31st in the nation for the number of people vaccinated per capita.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday addressed concerns with the pace of vaccination in Massachusetts and detailed plans to have 103 public vaccination sites open by the end of the week with an online map and registration portal ready for eligible residents to make appointments

"We're setting up the capacity to administer more doses than we're projected to get from the feds," Baker said.

Connecticut

The Nutmeg State is near the top of both lists: fourth in the nation for per capita vaccine distribution and sixth for most doses administered to its population. And Gov. Ned Lamont has said that, if the state can double or triple the doses of vaccine coming in, they can double or triple the number of vaccinations given.

Vermont

Vermont has the most distribution per capita out of New England's states. It's sitting at second place in the U.S., behind only Alaska, while it's seventh in the nation for administered vaccinations, sitting one place behind Connecticut.

Maine

Another New England state in the top 10 for most doses distributed and administered vaccines is Maine. It's eighth in the nation for most doses received and tenth in the nation for most given to people.

New Hampshire

The Granite State is performing more like Massachusetts, receiving the 26th most vaccine doses and administering the 21st most nationwide.

Rhode Island

The Ocean State is doing well in the distribution category, giving the third most vaccines in the nation. Yet despite being in the top three for distribution, Rhode Island is in the middle of the pack when it comes to doses administered, at 26th in the nation.

Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha argues that with case numbers rising, and the new COVID variant threatening to worsen the spread, it may be time to consider delaying the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, to be able to immunize a larger number of people sooner.