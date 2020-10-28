winter sports

Winter Sports in Maine Delayed as Virus Cases Keep Growing

The season had been set to start in mid-November, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that impossible, according to the Maine Principals' Association

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Maine winter sports season has been indefinitely delayed.

The Maine Principals' Association says the season had been set to start in mid-November, but the pandemic has made that impossible.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Public health authorities in Maine on Wednesday reported the second highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The Portland Press Herald reports the association doesn't yet have a timetable for when practices might be able to start.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will play a major role in decisions about winter sports.

The state has had more than 6,300 cases of the virus in total.

More on the Coronavirus in Maine

Maine Oct 26

Maine Virus Count Tops 50 on Consecutive Days After Lull

home sales Oct 24

Maine Realtors See Jump in Home Sales, Prices During Pandemic

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

winter sportscoronavirusMaineCOVID-19Maine Principals Association
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us