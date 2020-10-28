Winter Sports in Maine Delayed as Virus Cases Keep Growing

The Maine winter sports season has been indefinitely delayed.

The Maine Principals' Association says the season had been set to start in mid-November, but the pandemic has made that impossible.

Public health authorities in Maine on Wednesday reported the second highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The Portland Press Herald reports the association doesn't yet have a timetable for when practices might be able to start.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will play a major role in decisions about winter sports.

The state has had more than 6,300 cases of the virus in total.