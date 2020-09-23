coronavirus

Worker Completed Shift at Maine Nursing Home Despite Virus Symptoms

The certified nursing assistant at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison documented her symptoms in a written log but apparently didn’t tell her supervisors, the Bangor Daily News reported

An employee at a nursing home where a coronavirus outbreak has killed seven residents worked an overnight shift while she had COVID-19 symptoms, a newspaper reports.

The certified nursing assistant at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison documented her symptoms — a sore throat, cough, chills and muscle aches — in a written log but apparently didn’t tell her supervisors, and supervisors apparently didn’t review the log, the Bangor Daily News reported. She tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.

A coronavirus outbreak to which the employee is believed to have contributed has since infected at least 39 residents and employees, and seven residents have died.

Maplecrest had passed an inspection in July, but the nursing home was cited for the Aug. 11 lapses following a series of follow-up inspections in late August and early September, the newspaper reported.

An official with Maplecrest’s parent company didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

