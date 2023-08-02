Trent Brown was a giant question mark during mandatory minicamp, but the New England Patriots' veteran tackle has eased those concerns so far this summer.

Brown showed up to Foxboro early and in shape, passing his conditioning test and immediately taking on a full workload. It was quite the contrast from minicamp when the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder showed up late due to a canceled flight and wasn't in playing shape when he arrived.

If the Patriots can get the 2018 version of Brown this season, quarterback Mac Jones and the offense will benefit greatly. Brown has the potential to be one of the game's best tackles if he's healthy and committed. When he's at his best, the Patriots' ceiling rises significantly.

If anyone knows how to get the best out of Brown, it's Dante Scarnecchia. Scar was the Patriots' offensive line coach in 2018, and Brown has credited the longtime assistant with getting him to play "the best football I ever played."

So, what did Brown do that year under Scar's supervision to unlock his true potential? Scarnecchia explained to Phil Perry on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast.

🔊 Next Pats: Dante Scarnecchia explains how he got the best out of Trent Brown | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"He did what everyone else did. I mean, he practiced every day and there was no backing off. Just like for all of them. They all got treated the same," Scarnecchia said. ...

"What I've read and heard is, number one, he came back and passed the conditioning test. He was out there for the three unpadded practices and by all accounts, he was doing OK. I don't go out there, so I don't know what he's missed or what he's doing out there or what their intentions are with him in terms of either saving him or maybe he's got some ailment that I don't know about because I don't know anything.

"But I do know this: a healthy and motivated Trent Brown is a lot better than an unhealthy guy with a bad attitude. And I'm not saying that he had any of those things. I'm just saying that the guy has a great, great skill set and if they can keep him there and keep him playing, and get him to play the way he played, they're a lot better off."

