Scarnecchia on Trent Brown: Pats ‘gotta get him on board'

Dante Scarnecchia knows how to get the best out of Trent Brown.

The former New England Patriots offensive line coach was instrumental in Brown breaking out as a star offensive tackle in 2018. Last year, Brown said he considered Scarnecchia's "tough love" to be "the best kind of coaching there is."

But without Scarnecchia on the sideline, Brown's reliability has been a glaring question mark. The latest example came during minicamp as the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder was late due to a canceled flight. He missed the first mandatory session and was a limited participant on Day 2.

As critical of a role Brown is expected to play as the starting left tackle in 2023, his dependability is once again in doubt. So what will it take to get him back to his 2018 self?

Allow Scarnecchia to explain.

“The biggest thing for him was getting him to conform to the culture, and the room, and the standards that the players in the room had set for themselves over a long period of time,” Scarnecchia said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. “Once he realized that it was either ‘fall in line’ or ‘fall on his sword’... I think he found the alternative of ‘falling in line with everyone else’ [as the better option].”

“I think that the guys in the room had a lot to do with it too,” he continued. “... I mean there were days he would come out to practice and you’d say ‘oh man, he’s not all-in today,’ and you’ve got two choices as a coach: you let him know about it and just say ‘you ain’t practicing this way today, I can tell you right now.’ Then the players take over and say, ‘Hey look, this is how it is and this is what you’ve got to do.'"

The Patriots offense is set up for a bounce-back campaign with Bill O'Brien replacing the dysfunctional duo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. But even with a better offensive scheme and a slight upgrade in weapons, the key to success for third-year quarterback Mac Jones will be pass protection. That starts with Brown buying in.

“I like the kid, I think he’s a tremendous talent, and I would love to see him be there, and all-in, and be able to do the things that he can do to help the team," Scarnecchia said.

"If he’s the player that he can be then you don’t have to worry so much about that side of the line of scrimmage, specifically against pass rushers, and then you can devote whatever attention that needs to be devoted to the other side if they need it. They gotta get him on board.”

Bill Belichick canceled the final day of minicamp in favor of a team-building paintball outing. The Patriots are on summer break until training camp in late July.