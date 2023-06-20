DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins makes promise to future WR teammates

Hopkins met with the Patriots in Foxboro last week.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It goes without saying that DeAndre Hopkins would bring a tremendous boost to the New England Patriots' offense. The five-time Pro Bowler would give quarterback Mac Jones the elite wide receiver he has lacked through his first two NFL seasons.

Hopkins had a productive meeting with the Patriots last week but also visited the Tennessee Titans. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs also reportedly are teams to watch in the Hopkins sweepstakes until he decides on his next destination.

Wherever he ends up, Hopkins knows he'll be an asset. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to send a message to his future wide receiver teammates.

"Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy," he wrote.

If he signs with New England, Hopkins will headline a receiver room that includes DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, and sixth-round rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. In addition to giving Jones a legitimate No. 1 option, Hopkins would open up plenty of opportunities for his fellow wideouts.

While Hopkins reportedly is "intrigued" by the Patriots, he is "in no rush" to make his decision. The 31-year-old could wait until training camp begins in late July to sign.

This article tagged under:

DeAndre HopkinsPatriots offseason
