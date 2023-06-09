DeAndre Hopkins responds to criticism that he can't get open

DeAndre Hopkins has heard the criticism, and he's not buying it.

The veteran wide receiver is on the NFL free agent market after being released from the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago. At 31 years old, Hopkins isn't the same superstar wideout we saw early in this career. But he's absolutely still an impact player at this stage.

Some of the criticism about Hopkins of late is that he doesn't get open as often or as well as he used to. He took to Twitter on Thursday morning to respond to that criticism by quote tweeting a post that highlighted some stats showing Hopkins being able to beat man coverage.

Shhhhh. I'm old and cant get open. https://t.co/YZYHVzhWSE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 9, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hopkins is now starting to take free agent visits with teams.

He reportedly is expected to meet with the Tennessee Titans this weekend and then talk with the New England Patriots next week. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was Hopkins' head coach with the Houston Texans from 2014 through 2019.

The Patriots don't have a top-tier wideout who opposing defensive coordinators must game-plan around each week. Hopkins would fill that role.

He reportedly is looking for a contract similar to what veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April, which was a one-year deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

After missing the first six games of the 2022 season due to a PED suspension, Hopkins finished with 64 receptions for 717 yards with three touchdowns in nine games.