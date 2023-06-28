Report: DeVante Parker, Pats agree on three-year extension

DeVante Parker is staying put in New England.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Patriots on Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $33 million and includes $14 million in guarantees.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

Parker, 30, was entering the final year of his contract with New England. Now, he's set to be a vital part of the Patriots offense for the foreseeable future.

Despite the commitment to Parker, the Patriots should still remain in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes after hosting the star wideout for a free-agent visit earlier this month. Parker's extension could create just under $4 million in salary cap space.

Parker tallied 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games during his debut season in Foxboro.