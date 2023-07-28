Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to miss both games vs. Pats in 2023

A significant loss for the Miami Dolphins is the New England Patriots' gain.
Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus in training camp on Thursday and underwent surgery on Friday. The injury will keep the six-time Pro Bowler out until December, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
That reported timeline means the Patriots will avoid Ramsey in both of their games vs. Miami. This year's Pats-Dolphins regular-season matchups are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Week 2 in Foxboro) and Oct. 29 (Week 8 in Miami).
Ramsey signed a three-year, $55 million contract with the Dolphins in March. His injury undoubtedly is a major blow to the Dolphins' secondary, but the unit should still be solid with four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard still in the mix. Kader Kahou, a breakout player in 2022, is a candidate to replace Ramsey along with second-round rookie Cam Smith.