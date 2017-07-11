Election Results | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Election Results
See all local races >
Results Updated at 5:24 PM EST
Boston Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Marty Walsh 0 0%
Tito Jackson 0 0%
Framingham Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
John Stefanini 0 0%
Yvonne Spicer 0 0%
Lawrence Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Dan Rivera 0 0%
William Lantigua 0 0%
Newton Mayor
0 % Precincts reporting
Ruthanne Fuller 0 0%
Scott Lennon 0 0%

Most Popular last 30 days

  • Most Watched
  • Most Read
  • Most Emailed

Decision 2016

Connect With Us
AdChoices