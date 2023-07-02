Ex-Bruins Orlov and Hathaway join Eastern Conference foes

Two of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 trade deadline additions found new homes in free agency on Saturday.

Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway signed with the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers, respectively. Orlov, the top defenseman on the market, inked a two-year contract worth $7.75 million per season. Hathaway's deal is for two years with an AAV of $2.375 million.

The Bruins acquired Orlov and Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Feb. 23 in exchange for Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick. The Minnesota Wild also were involved in the deal and received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the Bruins for retaining 25 percent of Orlov's salary. Boston also acquired the rights to forward Andrei Svetlakov from Minnesota.

Orlov, 31, tallied four goals and 13 assists in 23 games with the B's. He totaled seven goals and 29 assists through 66 games in Boston and Washington last season.

Hathaway, 31, had four goals and two assists while serving primarily on Boston's fourth line. He amassed 13 goals and nine assists for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bruins also saw Connor Clifton leave in free agency for the Buffalo Sabres. Tyler Bertuzzi, another major trade deadline acquisition, is expected to sign elsewhere as well.

While watching some of their own free agents depart, the B's made some notable additions of their own on Saturday. They reunited with Milan Lucic and signed James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Morgan Geekie.