Ranking the top 10 kickers in fantasy football for 2023

Don't overlook kickers in your fantasy football league's draft.

Sure, every other position should be addressed before looking at a kicker. That's obvious. But these players can sometimes make or break your week with just one or two kicks, especially if the matchup is close. A reliable kicker, such as Justin Tucker, can give you those extra points that can be so important each week.

With that in mind, here's our 2023 ranking of the best kickers for fantasy football.

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Bye week: 13)

Tucker is an easy choice for No. 1. He led all kickers with 37 field goals made last season, including just one miss from inside 50 yards. He attempted more 50-plus yard field goals (14) than any other kicker and made nine of them. He made 31 of 32 extra points, too. He's the safest kicker in fantasy and it's not particularly close.

Projected draft round: Ninth

2. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (Bye week: 13)

Carlson led the league with 11 field goals of 50-plus yards in 2022. He missed only two kicks from that distance, too. His 34 total field goals made ranked second among all kickers.

Projected draft round: 10th

3. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye week: 7)

McPherson struggled a bit last season after dominating during the Bengals run to the Super Bowl in 2021. He missed five of his 29 field goal attempts in 2022, but he did connect on all five of his kicks from 50 or more yards. He is 14-for-16 on those kicks in his career. McPherson should get plenty of scoring opportunities if the Bengals' high-powered performs as expected.

Projected draft round: 10th

4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye week: 10)

Butker missed four games and hit just 13 of 18 field goals in 2022, but if healthy, he's still one of the league's top kickers and benefits from the Chiefs' high-scoring offense. He is 141-of-151 (93.3 percent) on field goals under 50 yards in his six-year career.

Projected draft round: 11th

5. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (Bye week: 11)

Koo's 32 field goals made tied for the fourth-most last season. He also went an impressive 9-for-10 on field goals of 40 to 49 yards. Koo has converted on 23 of 26 field goals from 40 to 49 yards and 19 of 24 field goals from 50-plus yards out over the last three seasons. His overall field goal percentage is above 90 percent during that span. He's a pretty safe bet from a fantasy perspective.

Projected draft round: 12th

6. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (Bye week: 13)

Bass only attempted three field goals of 50-plus yards last season but he made three of them. He went 10-for-11 on field goals of 40 to 49 yards, while also making the third-most extra points with 48. The Bills are going to be in the opponent's half of the field quite a bit this season, so there should be lots of opportunities for Bass to rack up fantasy points.

Projected draft round: 13th

7. Graham Gano, New York Giants (Bye week: 13)

Gano is a reliable, accurate kicker who converted 90.6 percent (29-for-32) of his field goals last season, including a 10-for-11 rate from 40 to 49 yards out. His eight field goals made from 50-plus yards tied for the third-most in the league. Gano has made 20 field goals from 50 or more yards during his three seasons with the Giants, so they clearly trust him to hit from that range.

Projected draft round: 13th

8. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (Bye week: 5)

Meyers is a very accurate kicker. His 34 field goals made tied for the second-most in 2022, which included a perfect 6-for-6 rate on attempts from 50-plus yards. His 91.9 field goal percentage also ranked near the top of the league. Myers is 11-for-13 on kicks from 50-plus yards in the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He's very comfortable from that range.

Projected draft round: 14th

9. Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye week: 9)

McManus has a huge leg. He went 10-for-10 on field goals from 40 to 49 yards and 8-for-13 on attempts from 50 or more yards last season. He has converted an astounding 23 field goals of 50-plus yards in his last three seasons. He also hasn't missed a kick from 40 to 49 yards since 2019. He's a pretty reliable option for fantasy managers.

Projected draft round: 15th

10. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts (Bye week: 11)

Gay has tallied a field goal percentage of 93.3 or higher in each of the last two seasons with the Rams -- a stretch that includes a 22-for-26 rate on field goals of 40 yards or more. The Colts were the second-lowest scoring team in the league last season and could have a rookie quarterback starting Week 1. They might not find the end zone very often, which could open up lots of field goal chances for Gay.

Projected draft round: 15th