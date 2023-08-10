Four Red Sox prospects crack Baseball America's new Top 100 list

The Boston Red Sox added another name to Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list.

Baseball America unveiled its updated rankings on Thursday and a total of four Red Sox farmhands made the cut. Still leading the group is 20-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer at No. 16. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft dropped from the No. 8 spot after struggling at Double-A Portland and going on the injured list with a shoulder issue.

Outfielder Roman Anthony, the 79th overall pick in last year's draft, continued to see his stock rise. The 19-year-old jumped from No. 35 to No. 20 in the rankings amid a stellar season split between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville. Through 78 games, Anthony is slashing .257/.401/.465 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs.

Miguel Bleis, a 19-year-old outfielder out of the Dominican Republic, rose from No. 88 to No. 82. He earned a promotion to Low-A Salem in the spring but suffered a left shoulder subluxation that required season-ending surgery.

Kyle Teel, the 21-year-old catcher selected 14th overall in this year's draft, debuted on the list at No. 95. Teel has already adjusted well to pro ball after earning ACC Player of the Year honors at Virginia. He went 3-for-7 with a homer through three games with the Florida Complex League Red Sox before going 3-for-5 with two RBIs in his debut with High-A Greenville.

Boston's farm system continues to improve under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Baseball America ranked the Red Sox' organizational talent as the 10th best in MLB before the season, and it's fair to assume that ranking has risen since.