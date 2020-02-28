health care

1 in 3 Americans Worry About Being Able to Afford Health Care, Survey Says

The survey found that 31 percent of respondents were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months

In this file photo, a doctor checks a patient's blood pressure on September 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.
Getty Images/File

Nearly one third of American voters fear they won’t be able to pay for health care in the coming year, according to an NBC News/Commonwealth Fund survey released Thursday.

The survey found that 31 percent of respondents were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months, 29 percent feared they wouldn’t have enough money to pay for out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, and 32 percent worried about being able to afford other out-of-pocket costs.

Nearly 80 percent of likely voters said they thought reducing health care costs should be a high priority for the next president.

Health

Mike Pence 4 hours ago

Pence’s Handling of 2015 HIV Outbreak Gets New Scrutiny

opioids 5 hours ago

Maine’s Rate of Substance-Exposed Newborns Is Much Higher Than National Average

The poll was conducted between Jan. 28 and Feb. 16 and included a nationally representative sample of 2,303 adults. The focus of the analysis included 1,594 likely voters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

health care
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us