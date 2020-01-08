Cancer

Cancer Death Rates Are Falling. Advances in Lung Cancer Treatment Are Playing a Major Role

From 1991 to 2017, overall cancer deaths dropped by 29 percent

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Cancer death rates have declined steadily over the past several decades, falling by nearly a third since the early 1990s, according to a report published Wednesday by the American Cancer Society.

From 1991 to 2017, overall cancer deaths dropped by 29 percent, estimated at nearly 3 million avoided deaths, NBC News reported.

Declines in mortality for four major cancers — breast, colon, lung and prostate — contributed largely to the decades-long drop, with improved lung cancer survival playing a particularly significant role, according to the society's annual look at cancer death rates, published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Deaths from lung cancer dropped by 51 percent among men since the early 1990s and by 26 percent among women since the early 2000s.

