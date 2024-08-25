What is the West Nile virus? What to know about disease that hospitalized Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was briefly hospitalized after contracting the West Nile virus.

Fauci, who also served as the chief medical adviser for the Biden administration, was sent home on Saturday and is now recovering, according to his spokesperson. He is expected to fully recover.

The virus first entered the U.S. in 1999, and it has become the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country, per the CDC.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the West Nile virus (WNV) is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the US, and around 2,205 cases are reported each year.

But what is the West Nile virus and what are its symptoms? Here's what to know

What is the West Nile Virus?

The West Nile virus is a disease that most commonly spreads through mosquito bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999 after two men in New York City tested positive for the virus, which it is believed first arrived in the country through an infected mosquito or bird.

So far, over 200 cases of West Nile have been detected nationwide in 2024, according to CDC data.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Approximately 80% of the people infected with WNV will not develop any symptoms. 20% will experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever and less than 1% will develop severe long-term effects which sometimes can be deadly, according to HHS.

The symptoms include:

Body aches

Diarrhea

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Among the most serious complications are meningitis, paralysis or death.

When do West Nile symptoms start to show?

Symptoms generally appear between two to 14 days after being bitten but sometimes it could be several weeks before symptoms show up in immunocompromised people, according to the CDC.

How to cure West Nile virus?

According to the CDC, there is no specific treatment for West Nile virus though doctors usually recommend pain medication for headaches and antiemetic therapy and rehydration to treat nausea and vomiting.

How to protect yourself from West Nile virus?

The best way to protect yourself from West Nile is to dress in loose-fitting clothing that covers arms and legs when outside. Using air conditioning and adding screens to open doors and windows is also recommended.