pneumonia

What to know about so-called white lung syndrome in Mass.

With respiratory illnesses spiking in China, medical experts here in the U.S. say there should be more of a push to figure out the cause of those illnesses and how to diagnose them

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

What is white lung syndrome, a new medical buzzword, and should parents in Massachusetts be concerned for their kids?

We asked doctors about reports of spiking pneumonia cases that have some people worried, and found.

What is white lung syndrome?

White lung syndrome is not an actual medical term. Some health officials gave the name to a spike of pediatric pneumonia in Ohio.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Earlier this week, the Warren County Health District announced that 142 cases of pediatric pneumonia were reported there since August.

Pneumonia shows up on x-rays as a whitening of the lungs, which is where the term white lung comes from.

"Its not even pneumonia of unknown etiology, it's pneumonia of known etiology. It's pneumonia that we see during respiratory season," said Dr. Shira Doron, chief infection control officer for Tufts Medicine Health System.

Officials are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu as the holiday season approaches.

Is white lung syndrome spreading in Mass.?

With respiratory illnesses spiking in China, medical experts here in the U.S. say there should be more of a push to figure out the cause of those illnesses and how to diagnose them.

"Across the United States and in China, what I would characterize as situational awareness of what infectious organisms are causing which cases of illness is generally poor," said Dr. Brad Perkins, chief medical officer at life sciences company Karius.

The spike experienced in Ohio, and some of the cases seen here in Massachusetts, aren't indicative of a new strain of pneumonia, doctors say. In fact the symptoms are common, including, a cough fever and fatigue.

"Now, different geographic regions within our state are starting to heat up a little bit more, [but] nowhere in our state are we seeing high levels of those respiratory infections," Doron said.

In the meantime, doctors advise parents to continue taking extra precautions to ensure their children stay safe, including washing their hands, keeping them home from school when they're sick and practicing basic hygiene.

More health news

CDC Nov 30

Amid salmonella outbreak, CDC urges caution when eating pre-cut cantaloupe if the source is unknown

China Nov 26

China: Surge in respiratory illnesses caused by known pathogens, not novel virus

This article tagged under:

pneumonia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us