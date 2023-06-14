How involved is Kraft in Pats' pursuit of Hopkins?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft usually leaves the roster decisions to Bill Belichick. But with his team officially in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, will Kraft push for a deal to get done?

The Patriots hope to return to prominence after missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Kraft voiced his displeasure with the team's shortcomings after the 2021 campaign. Then after falling short of a postseason berth in 2022, he sent a strong message to season ticket holders that promised "critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation."

It's clear Kraft won't take kindly to another mediocre season. So with a chance to sign a superstar wide receiver, how involved will he be in contract talks?

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and Mike Giardi weighed in on the topic during Wednesday's Arbella Early Edition.

"The bottom line is, the Patriots can spend all the time they want looking at their balance sheet," Curran said. "But if you have an edict from the owner that says, 'I need you in the playoffs and I need playoff wins. And I've underscored this a couple of times in the last few years. My patience is running thin,' and Bill Belichick wants to return to an area of elite or near where he was when Tom Brady was here, you need to overspend. You need to make a move and make a play that will cause the needle to move. And there's no needles moving right now.

Perry believes Hopkins' reported price tag and the Patriots' recent failures give Kraft no choice but to insert himself into the situation.

"Any time you're talking about significant amounts of guaranteed money -- maybe $10 million, maybe more than that -- guaranteed for one season, the owner has to be involved. He has to care," Perry said. "And I would imagine that with a visit impending, or already started, that you talked about the range that you're comfortable with.

"As Tom mentioned, (Kraft) is very strongly feeling that they need to get back to the postseason, they need to get back and make some noise because they are good enough. Then maybe, if you're Robert Kraft you say to Bill Belichick, 'Do whatever it takes to get it done because we have to be good and be good this year.'"

As the Patriots found out in 2021, spending big doesn't always result in success. After a significant spending spree in free agency, New England finished the '21 season with a 10-7 record and a first-round playoff exit.

Giardi believes Belichick would have to sell Kraft on spending the $10 million or so it would take to acquire Hopkins.

"I don't think Robert loves spending -- and I know it was $280 million or whatever that number was -- and then getting the results he did," Giardi said. "So if Bill's going to be able to sell him on this, he has to say, 'Not only are we a playoff team, but we're a team that can win the division if we get DeAndre Hopkins.' And I don't know that I would buy that."

For what it's worth, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports there is "optimism" that Hopkins and the Patriots can "find a way to reach an agreement." However, a decision might not come until training camp in late July as the five-time Pro Bowler could take time to weigh his options.

You can watch the full "Early Edition" clip in the video player above.