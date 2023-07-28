Ice Cube talks relationship with Jaylen Brown, reaching out after extension

Jaylen Brown may have ghosted Grant Williams and Robert Williams III after inking his supermax extension, but he made sure to respond to a legend who reached out to congratulate him.

Rapper, actor, and Big3 founder Ice Cube texted Brown upon hearing the news of the Boston Celtics star's five-year, $304 million contract. Of the many people who contacted Brown after the deal was done, Ice Cube was one of the few who got a response.

"You can't not respond to Ice Cube," Brown told our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg.

"Ice Cube... you can't not respond to him."@ChrisForsberg_ asks JB about the craziest text he received yesterday @icecube pic.twitter.com/kFErE0WnL4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 26, 2023

NBC10 caught up with Ice Cube to get his side of the story. The former N.W.A. frontman discussed his relationship with Brown and shared high praise for the two-time NBA All-Star.

"When he first got into the league I was able to meet him and his family. Just been watching his progression," Ice Cube told NBC10. "We've been talking a little on and off this offseason. It was great to see him get that extension and to be able to set his feet right there in Boston.

"It was just a tremendous moment for him and his family. I think he's just a great young player and just a great guy all around. A level-headed guy who's an intellectual. So it's great to see the hard work pay off for him."

Perhaps Brown will make an appearance when Big3 comes to Boston this weekend. TD Garden will host Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can purchase tickets here.