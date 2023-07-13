Jayson Tatum throws shade at Grant Williams over Mavs intro photo

Grant Williams' team has changed, but his relationship with Jayson Tatum hasn't.

Williams officially was introduced as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday after the Mavs and Boston Celtics finalized a sign-and-trade for the veteran forward. Dallas welcomed Williams on social media by posting a photo of the 24-year-old superimposed in a Mavs uniform -- and looking impressively fit.

Enter Tatum, who chimed in on Instagram to roast his former Celtics teammate in the comment section.

Tatum had jokes after the Mavs made Grant Williams shredded in his welcome post 😂



(via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/wAsbRzX3c8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Lol mf you ain't this strong," Tatum wrote, to which Williams fired back sarcastically, "you'll get like me one day. I believe in you."

This type of banter was par for the course for Tatum and Williams during their four seasons as Celtics teammates. The two are actually very close friends, often choosing to express their affection by mercilessly ribbing each other.

Here's a quick highlight reel of Tatum publicly roasting Williams:

"I did not feel comfortable throwing Grant Williams an alley-oop on a fast break" - @jaytatum0 😂 pic.twitter.com/rkm8xvUpEE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 25, 2022

Jayson Tatum talks 'next man up mentality' with Rob Williams being out to start the season, and what he's seen from Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele 🗣️



... and manages to poke fun at Grant Williams 😂 pic.twitter.com/T4nKLZLFea — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2022

Jayson Tatum to Grant Williams:



"You didn't look cool."



There seem to be MAJOR chemistry issues with the Boston Celtics 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hmk44D1hvr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

So, yeah. Tatum's latest jab was nothing new.

Boston's addition of Kristaps Porzingis this offseason made it unlikely that Williams would sign a contract extension with the Celtics, and he should have the opportunity for a larger role in Dallas after signing a four-year, $54 million deal with the Mavs.

The Celtics will miss Williams' defensive versatility and 3-point shooting, however, while Tatum will have to settle for taking shots at his good friend on social media instead of in person going forward.