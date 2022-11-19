1 Arrest Made Amid Ongoing Manhunt for Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbers

An arrest has been made following a large manhunt for multiple suspects on Martha's Vineyard after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on Thursday.

Information was limited Saturday but the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that one person had been arrested in connection to the robbery at Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.

It was not clear if the person was arrested on or off the island, and there was no immediate information on the possible whereabouts of the other two suspects. The investigation is active and ongoing, the DA said.

Authorities had released a surveillance photo late Thursday of one of three masked suspects who they say robbed the bank around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, asking anyone with information to contact the Tisbury Police Department. It was not clear Saturday if officials had received any tips.

According to police and prosecutors, three unknown people rushed into the bank as employees entered to open for business Thursday morning. The suspects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns, officials said in a joint press release. All three suspects were wearing the same old man Halloween mask.

No one was hurt in the incident that sparked a massive search, including the Manuel F. Correllus Forest and a Holiday Inn in Falmouth.

District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost had asked residents in the area to remain vigilant but said they should not be "overly alarmed," noting this was a "targeted crime" and there was no additional information that should cause "undue fear."

Massachusetts State Police would only say Friday that the Violent Fugitive Unit was involved in their continuing investigation. The FBI added that their investigation is active and ongoing, as well, urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity.

The bank remains closed on the island. Police have asked everyone heading to Martha's Vineyard this weekend to report anything suspicious. People arriving to the island Friday night were all asking the same question: How did three suspects pull off an armed bank robbery on a small island and then get away? Many also wondered if the suspects remained on the island or had made it across.

Ferry service connects Tisbury and Falmouth across Vineyard Sound. The police chief said his officers are watching several different ferries to and from the island.

Federal, state and local authorities are continuing to investigate.

