1 Arrested, Another Sought in Randolph Shooting That Killed Worcester Man

One murder suspect is in custody in a shooting that killed a man last summer in Randolph, Massachusetts, and authorities are searching for another.

The shooting took place on the Fourth of July in 2022 outside the Mojitos Country Club on Mazzeo Drive. Ivanildo Cabral, a 29-year-old from Worcester, was killed. A second man was badly injured.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Monday that two Worcester men had been indicted on murder charges in the case.

Shawn Johnson, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Webster home. Investigators are still looking for 29-year-old Jovani Delossantos.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both men face charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem. Johnson was arraigned at Norfolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to all of those charges as well as a count of carrying a firearm.

The man killed in the shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on July Fourth has been identified by the DA as Ivanildo Cabral, a 29-year-old from Worcester.

Johnson was ordered to be held without bail and is due back in court on May 31 for a pre-trial conference.

"If any member of the public has information on where Mr. Delossantos is, we ask them not to approach or speak to him, but to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

Morrissey added that 28-year-old Bianca Chionchio had also been charged with accessory after the fact of murder for allegedly driving Johnson and Delossantos to New York after the shooting. She pleaded not guilty and has been released on $15,000 cash bail. She is due back in court on June 9.

Cabral’s mother spoke with NBC10 Boston after the shooting last year. She said she wasn’t prepared to lose her son.

"He wasn't affiliated with gangs, he went to work, he came home, he went to the gym every single day," she said. "He was an amateur boxer, and he just got finished getting his CDL license."

Ivanildo Cabral, a 29-year-old from Worcester, was killed and another man was critically injured after a shooting on the Fourth of July outside of a country club in Randolph, Massachusetts.