Man killed, another injured in Dorchester double shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a double shooting inside a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday evening.

Boston police detective Paul McLaughlin says officers responded to a report of two people shot at 5 Trent Street around 6:36 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims died from his injuries. The second victim is expected to be OK, McLaughlin said.

Video from the scene shows red crime scene tape and yellow police tape sectioning off a portion of Trent Street with several officers and police cruisers.

Little is known at this point as it's very early in the investigation, McLaughlin said, but they do know the shooting occurred inside the Trent Street home.

No arrests have been made at this point, McLaughlin added. Police do believe they are looking for more than one suspect.

Officers are currently canvassing the neighborhood for video and witnesses. Anyone who may have seen anything or has helpful information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

The investigation is very active and ongoing.