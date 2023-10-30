1 dead, 1 hurt in e-bike crash with pickup truck in Hingham

An electric bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Hingham, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, leaving one person dead and another seriously hurt, police said.

The two injured people were both on the e-bike, which collided with the truck on Rockland Street at Ringbolt Road about 6:11 a.m., while it was still dark and raining, according to Hingham police.

Police didn't share an update on the condition of the surviving e-bike rider, who'd been taken to South Shore Hospital along with the other person.

The pickup's driver stayed at the scene and wasn't hurt, according to police.

The two vehicles were believed to have both been traveling west on Rockland Street at the time of the crash, police said.

Local and state police were investigating what happened. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was due to face charges.