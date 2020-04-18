Local
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Mass. House Fire

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, fire officials say

One person died and another was injured overnight when a fire broke out at a home in Methuen, Massachusetts fire officials said Saturday.

The single-family home on Lisa Lane suffered serious damage, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a statement. The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious.

The agency didn't give any information on who the victims are or how the fire is believed to have started.

Local and state police and fire officials are investigating, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said.

