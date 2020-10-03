1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt When Vehicle Being Chased by Mass. Police Crashes

A speeding car being pursued by a Massachusetts state trooper on Interstate 95 crashed in Norwood early Saturday morning, leaving one person inside dead and another with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding on I-95 northbound in Sharon just after 2:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The vehicle refused to stop and sped off.

But shortly afterward, the vehicle crashed near Exit 11 in Norwood while traveling at a high speed, police said. The trooper who'd been chasing the vehicle called for an ambulance, and the fire department arrived.

The crashed vehicle was occupied by two men. The one believed to be driving, a 23-year-old man from Revere, was pronounced dead after being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

The other occupant, a 20-year-old man also from Revere, was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

Police didn't provide any further information about the crash.