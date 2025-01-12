1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits man and crashes into building in Dorchester

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Boston police said they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 600 Dorchester Ave. around 9:30 a.m. One of the vehicles had crashed into a building. Three people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, and one of those people has since died.

Police said the victim was an adult male, but his name has not been released. They said the vehicle struck him and then hit a building, coming to a stop. The driver and passenger of the vehicle are in critical condition.

Andrew Square and the Interstate 93 ramp at Southampton Street were closed and MBTA service in the area was impacted while emergency crews dealt with the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.