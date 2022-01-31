1 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition Following Pawtucket Apartment Fire

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, killing one person and critically injuring at least two others.

Pawtucket fire officials said six to seven people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital following the fire at the Coats Manor apartment complex on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR reported; Pawtucket police said two of the people who were taken to the hospital were in critical condition.

According to Pawtucket fire chief William Conroy, there was a lot of smoke and many people were trapped in the building, WJAR reported. Snow from this weekend's blizzard presented an added challenge for fire trucks accessing the scene, he said.

Around 30 people, mostly seniors, were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Pawtucket fire officials told WJAR.

WJAR reported that firefighters from several nearby communities responded to the scene, including Central Falls, North Providence, and Providence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.