1 dead, 2 others hurt in highway crash in Vermont

One woman is dead and two others, including a teenage, are hurt after a car crashed on Interstate 89 in Williamstown, Vermont, Wednesday afternoon.

State police say they were notified of the single motor vehicle crash in the area of I-89 northbound near mile marker 42 around 3:40 p.m. and arrived to find a Subaru Legacy resting to the right side of the roadway into the ditch.

The front passenger, identified as 42-year-old Beverly Emerson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Kristopher Steponik, was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center alongside a 15-year-old who was in the backseat of the car, police said. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

All three people involved are from Randolph, Vt., according to police, who have not said how, or if, the trio is related.

The Subaru was totaled in the wreck, police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed what happened is asked to call state police at 802-229-9191.